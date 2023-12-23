The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Bulldogs have taken seven games in a row.

Butler vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.9% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 246th.
  • The Bulldogs' 83.8 points per game are 20.8 more points than the 63.0 the Friars allow to opponents.
  • Butler has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.3).
  • At home, Butler drained 7.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cal W 97-90 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley W 96-70 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse

