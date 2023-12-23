How to Watch Butler vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Bulldogs have taken seven games in a row.
Butler vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Butler has compiled a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 37.9% from the field.
- The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 246th.
- The Bulldogs' 83.8 points per game are 20.8 more points than the 63.0 the Friars allow to opponents.
- Butler has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler scored more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.3).
- At home, Butler drained 7.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|W 97-90
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|W 96-70
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
