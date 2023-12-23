Saturday's game features the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) matching up at Amica Mutual Pavilion (on December 23) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-71 victory for Providence.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 74, Butler 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-3.6)

Providence (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Providence's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while Butler's is 7-4-0. The Friars have hit the over in two games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. They're putting up 83.8 points per game, 31st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 150th in college basketball.

Butler ranks 111th in the country at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 35.1 its opponents average.

Butler hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (116th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 30.6% from deep.

Butler has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (141st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.