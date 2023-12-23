2024 NCAA Bracketology: Butler Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Butler and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Butler ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|107
Butler's best wins
Butler's best win this season came in a 59-51 victory on December 3 over the Wisconsin Badgers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Wisconsin was Rachel Kent, who recorded 25 points with four rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 142/RPI) on November 12
- 76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 25
- 53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 201/RPI) on November 18
- 69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 292/RPI) on December 21
- 84-51 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 10
Butler's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, Butler has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Butler has been given the 154th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Bulldogs' 17 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.
- Butler has 17 games remaining this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Butler's next game
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
