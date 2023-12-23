If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Butler and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 107

Butler's best wins

Butler's best win this season came in a 59-51 victory on December 3 over the Wisconsin Badgers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Wisconsin was Rachel Kent, who recorded 25 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 142/RPI) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 25

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 201/RPI) on November 18

69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 292/RPI) on December 21

84-51 at home over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 10

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, Butler has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Butler has been given the 154th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bulldogs' 17 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

Butler has 17 games remaining this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Butler's next game

Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Butler Bulldogs vs. Georgetown Hoyas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

