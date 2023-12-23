Will Butler be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Butler's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-1 NR NR 72

Butler's best wins

Butler's signature win of the season came in a 70-56 victory on November 26 against the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in the RPI. Jahmyl Telfort, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 26 points with five rebounds and seven assists. DJ Davis also played a part with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

103-95 at home over Texas Tech (No. 73/RPI) on November 30

81-47 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 141/RPI) on November 13

74-64 at home over Georgetown (No. 224/RPI) on December 19

97-90 at home over Cal (No. 240/RPI) on December 9

88-78 over Penn State (No. 249/RPI) on November 24

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Butler is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

The Bulldogs have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Butler has drawn the 66th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records north of .500.

Butler has 18 games left this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Butler's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs

St. John's Red Storm vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

