Connor Bedard and Robert Thomas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues meet at Enterprise Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Bedard has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 17 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 29 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.2 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 18 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 12 assists in 25 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Nick Foligno has 15 points so far, including six goals and nine assists.

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 2 0 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Thomas, who has 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 20:34 per game.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 at Lightning Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3

