How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Having dropped eight in a row away from home, the Chicago Blackhawks play at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ to watch as the Blues and the Blackhawks meet.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blackhawks vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|3-1 CHI
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|Blues
|4-2 STL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 115 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 75 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|32
|12
|17
|29
|28
|29
|41.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|25
|6
|12
|18
|14
|13
|53.2%
|Nick Foligno
|32
|6
|9
|15
|12
|23
|46%
|Jason Dickinson
|32
|10
|5
|15
|13
|27
|47.3%
|Ryan Donato
|30
|6
|7
|13
|16
|26
|41.9%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 105 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blues rank 24th in the league with 92 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|32
|12
|23
|35
|19
|26
|53.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|30
|12
|14
|26
|22
|21
|25.7%
|Jordan Kyrou
|32
|7
|16
|23
|18
|16
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|32
|9
|8
|17
|13
|20
|57.8%
|Brayden Schenn
|32
|8
|8
|16
|22
|24
|49%
