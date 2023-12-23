The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) are dealing with eight players on the injury report, including Philipp Kurashev, ahead of a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) at Enterprise Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jarred Tinordi D Out Concussion Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Seth Jones D Out Upper Body Philipp Kurashev C Questionable Illness Joey Anderson RW Out Shoulder Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 73 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Chicago's total of 110 goals conceded (3.6 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.

Their -37 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis' 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Its goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5

