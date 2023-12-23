When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Ball State be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 130

Ball State's best wins

When Ball State defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 65 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 52-51 on December 21, it was its best win of the season so far. Ally Becki was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Georgia, putting up 16 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 137/RPI) on November 18

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on December 3

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 233/RPI) on November 11

97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 254/RPI) on November 6

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Ball State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Ball State is facing the 118th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

Of Ball St's 19 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Oakland City Mighty Oaks

Ball State Cardinals vs. Oakland City Mighty Oaks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

