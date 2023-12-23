Will Ball State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Ball State's full tournament resume.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 191

Ball State's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Ball State defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs at home on November 11. The final score was 73-68. Basheer Jihad, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 19 points with 11 rebounds and zero assists. Jalin Anderson also played a part with 16 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

67-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 214/RPI) on December 2

83-71 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 242/RPI) on December 10

75-58 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 21

92-74 at home over UAPB (No. 256/RPI) on November 24

68-65 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on December 6

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cardinals are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Ball State has been given the 315th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Ball St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

