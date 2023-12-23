The Chicago Blackhawks, Anthony Beauvillier among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Thinking about a bet on Beauvillier in the Blackhawks-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

Beauvillier's plus-minus this season, in 12:52 per game on the ice, is +4.

Beauvillier has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Beauvillier has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Beauvillier has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Beauvillier's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Beauvillier has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 6 10 Points 3 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

