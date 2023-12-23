Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 23?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Anthony Beauvillier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in two of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
