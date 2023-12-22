Will Wyatt Kaiser Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Wyatt Kaiser find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaiser stats and insights
- Kaiser is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kaiser has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Kaiser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
