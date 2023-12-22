Tyler Johnson will be among those on the ice Friday when his Chicago Blackhawks face the Montreal Canadiens at United Center. If you'd like to wager on Johnson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus of -15, while averaging 15:32 on the ice per game.

In six of 31 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has registered a point in a game 10 times this year out of 31 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnson has an assist in four of 31 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johnson has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Johnson has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 2 11 Points 2 7 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

