Tipton County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Tipton County, Indiana today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Tipton County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alexandria Monroe High School at Tri-Central High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Sharpsville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
