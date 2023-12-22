The Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 10.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jack Campion: 5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Kiyron Powell: 6.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.7 BLK Jack Mielke: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

24.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jovan Stulic: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trent Brown: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 75.8 77th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 331st 31.5 Rebounds 38.5 24th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.7 12th 109th 13.9 Assists 12.7 204th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.