The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) travel to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles are shooting 41.2% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.6% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.

Southern Indiana is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 332nd.

The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 66.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 65.9 the Salukis allow to opponents.

Southern Indiana is 3-2 when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Indiana scores 71.7 points per game. Away, it scores 60.7.

In 2023-24 the Screaming Eagles are conceding 18.3 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than away (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana drains more triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.8), but makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (32.8%).

