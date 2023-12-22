The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) travel to face the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) after dropping six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles are shooting 41.2% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.6% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
  • Southern Indiana is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 332nd.
  • The Screaming Eagles put up an average of 66.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 65.9 the Salukis allow to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana is 3-2 when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern Indiana scores 71.7 points per game. Away, it scores 60.7.
  • In 2023-24 the Screaming Eagles are conceding 18.3 fewer points per game at home (60.5) than away (78.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Southern Indiana drains more triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.8), but makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (32.8%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 70-57 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Indiana State L 98-54 Hulman Center
12/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) W 79-47 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/22/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/29/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
12/31/2023 @ Lindenwood - Hyland Performance Arena

