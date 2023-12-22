Friday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Southern Illinois to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 78, Southern Indiana 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-16.6)

Southern Illinois (-16.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (posting 66.2 points per game, 328th in college basketball, while allowing 69.7 per contest, 151st in college basketball) and have a -42 scoring differential.

Southern Indiana grabs 38.1 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball), compared to the 37.3 of its opponents.

Southern Indiana makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 32.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.1%.

Southern Indiana has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.2 per game (291st in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (297th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.