Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
Can we expect Ryan Donato scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- Donato has no points on the power play.
- Donato averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|11:03
|Home
|W 4-3
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
