Can we expect Ryan Donato scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Donato has no points on the power play.

Donato averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

