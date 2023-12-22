The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) play the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marist Players to Watch

Max Allen: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Marist Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 344th 64.2 Points Scored 67.5 311th 92nd 67.3 Points Allowed 61.5 15th 225th 35.7 Rebounds 33.9 284th 249th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6 351st 213th 7.1 3pt Made 6.8 237th 314th 11 Assists 13.3 185th 125th 11.2 Turnovers 11.9 178th

