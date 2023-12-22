Notre Dame vs. Marist December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5) play the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.
Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 15.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Marist Players to Watch
- Max Allen: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Daughtry: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Pascarelli: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Notre Dame vs. Marist Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|344th
|64.2
|Points Scored
|67.5
|311th
|92nd
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|61.5
|15th
|225th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|33.9
|284th
|249th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|351st
|213th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|314th
|11
|Assists
|13.3
|185th
|125th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.9
|178th
