The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Marist matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Marist Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 123.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-4.5) 125.5 -245 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Marist Betting Trends

Notre Dame has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Fighting Irish's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Marist has compiled an 8-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

This season, games featuring the Red Foxes have hit the over just twice.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Notre Dame is 86th in college basketball. It is way below that, 214th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Fighting Irish have had the -biggest change this season, dropping from +25000 at the start to +100000.

With odds of +100000, Notre Dame has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

