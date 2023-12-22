The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Irish have a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Red Foxes' opponents have made.

Notre Dame is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Red Foxes are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fighting Irish sit at 198th.

The 62.8 points per game the Fighting Irish average are just 2.4 more points than the Red Foxes allow (60.4).

Notre Dame has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged on the road (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish surrendered 71.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.5.

Looking at three-pointers, Notre Dame performed better at home last year, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage in road games.

