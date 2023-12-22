How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marist Red Foxes (7-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Notre Dame vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 39% of shots the Red Foxes' opponents have made.
- Notre Dame is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Red Foxes are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Fighting Irish sit at 198th.
- The 62.8 points per game the Fighting Irish average are just 2.4 more points than the Red Foxes allow (60.4).
- Notre Dame has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged on the road (66.3).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish surrendered 71.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.5.
- Looking at three-pointers, Notre Dame performed better at home last year, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|L 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|L 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|NC State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
