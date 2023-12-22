Marion County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, Indiana today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinson Valley High School at Ben Davis High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.