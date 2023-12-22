If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Indiana today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monroe Central High School at Frankton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Frankton, IN

Frankton, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria Monroe High School at Tri-Central High School