On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Louis Crevier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

Crevier is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Crevier has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

