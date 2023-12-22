Will Louis Crevier Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Louis Crevier going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Crevier stats and insights
- Crevier is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Crevier has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
