On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jason Dickinson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

  • Dickinson has scored in seven of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • Dickinson has no points on the power play.
  • Dickinson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.5%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:22 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

