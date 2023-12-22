The Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 68.7 points per game are 10 more points than the 58.7 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.7 points, Bowling Green is 6-2.

Indiana has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The Hoosiers put up 80.6 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Falcons allow.

Indiana has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.

When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 80.6 points, it is 5-1.

The Hoosiers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Falcons allow to opponents (43.9%).

The Falcons make 43.2% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%

19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG% Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62)

14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62) Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule