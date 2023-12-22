The Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons' 68.7 points per game are 10 more points than the 58.7 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.7 points, Bowling Green is 6-2.
  • Indiana has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The Hoosiers put up 80.6 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Falcons allow.
  • Indiana has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.
  • When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 80.6 points, it is 5-1.
  • The Hoosiers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Falcons allow to opponents (43.9%).
  • The Falcons make 43.2% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

  • MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%
  • Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62)
  • Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
  • Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Stetson W 72-34 Assembly Hall
12/9/2023 @ Rutgers W 66-56 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/18/2023 Evansville W 109-56 Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Bowling Green - Assembly Hall
12/31/2023 Illinois - Assembly Hall
1/4/2024 Michigan - Assembly Hall

