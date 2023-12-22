How to Watch the Indiana vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons' 68.7 points per game are 10 more points than the 58.7 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.7 points, Bowling Green is 6-2.
- Indiana has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
- The Hoosiers put up 80.6 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.2 the Falcons allow.
- Indiana has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.
- When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 80.6 points, it is 5-1.
- The Hoosiers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Falcons allow to opponents (43.9%).
- The Falcons make 43.2% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 66.4 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 14.9 PTS, 45 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (27-for-62)
- Yarden Garzon: 13.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Sydney Parrish: 9.4 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 72-34
|Assembly Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 66-56
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/18/2023
|Evansville
|W 109-56
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/31/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/4/2024
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
