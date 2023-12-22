Harrison County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Harrison County, Indiana today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corydon Central High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: New Albany, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.