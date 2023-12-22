Gibson County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Gibson County, Indiana today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Gibson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Mater Dei High School - Evansville
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Oakland City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Posey High School at Wood Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:10 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Oakland City, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
