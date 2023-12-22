When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Connor Murphy light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

Murphy has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Murphy has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

