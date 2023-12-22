Blackhawks vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) and Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) play at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blackhawks (-115)
|Canadiens (-105)
|6
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks are a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
- Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- The Blackhawks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Chicago and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 31 games this season.
Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|73 (30th)
|Goals
|87 (27th)
|110 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|107 (25th)
|12 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|21 (16th)
|25 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (30th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Chicago has gone 3-6-1 overall, with a 5-4-0 record against the spread.
- Three of Chicago's past 10 contests went over.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Blackhawks' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 73 total, which makes them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Blackhawks are ranked 27th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 110 total goals (3.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (-37) ranks them 31st in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.