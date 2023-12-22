The Chicago Blackhawks (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Montreal Canadiens (off a loss) will clash on Friday at United Center in Chicago.

Watch on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Canadiens Blackhawks 3-2 MON

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

The Blackhawks rank 30th in the league with 73 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 19 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 31 12 16 28 27 29 41.2% Philipp Kurashev 24 6 12 18 13 13 53.4% Nick Foligno 31 6 9 15 11 23 46.7% Jason Dickinson 31 9 5 14 12 25 47% Ryan Donato 29 5 7 12 14 25 43.2%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.3 goals per game (107 in total), 25th in the league.

With 87 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals during that time.

Canadiens Key Players