The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his last game (December 20 win against the Hornets), posted 19 points and 13 assists.

We're going to break down Haliburton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.5 23.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 11.5 11.8 11.5 PRA -- 40.2 39.3 PR -- 28.4 27.8 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.2



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Haliburton has made 8.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.5 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the ninth-most possessions per game with 107.2.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies are 26th in the NBA, giving up 45.8 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have conceded 14.1 makes per contest, 25th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.