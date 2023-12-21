The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) are heavy, 33.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -33.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points seven times.

Purdue has an average total of 156.6 in its contests this year, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Boilermakers have compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Purdue has covered the spread more often than Jacksonville this year, putting up an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 5-4-0 mark of Jacksonville.

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 7 63.6% 86.2 163 70.5 143.9 147.1 Jacksonville 4 44.4% 76.8 163 73.4 143.9 137.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The 86.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 12.8 more points than the Dolphins allow (73.4).

When Purdue puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 8-3-0 0-0 8-3-0 Jacksonville 5-4-0 0-0 7-2-0

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Jacksonville 14-2 Home Record 7-6 8-3 Away Record 6-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.