Purdue vs. Jacksonville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 21
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) are heavy, 33.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's point total is 147.5.
Purdue vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-33.5
|147.5
Purdue Betting Records & Stats
- Purdue's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points seven times.
- Purdue has an average total of 156.6 in its contests this year, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Boilermakers have compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread.
- Purdue has covered the spread more often than Jacksonville this year, putting up an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 5-4-0 mark of Jacksonville.
Purdue vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|7
|63.6%
|86.2
|163
|70.5
|143.9
|147.1
|Jacksonville
|4
|44.4%
|76.8
|163
|73.4
|143.9
|137.3
Additional Purdue Insights & Trends
- The 86.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 12.8 more points than the Dolphins allow (73.4).
- When Purdue puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Purdue vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|8-3-0
|0-0
|8-3-0
|Jacksonville
|5-4-0
|0-0
|7-2-0
Purdue vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Jacksonville
|14-2
|Home Record
|7-6
|8-3
|Away Record
|6-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
