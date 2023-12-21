The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.

Purdue is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 37th.

The 86.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 12.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (73.4).

When Purdue scores more than 73.4 points, it is 8-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in away games.

Purdue made 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule