How to Watch Purdue vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
- Purdue is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 37th.
- The 86.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 12.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (73.4).
- When Purdue scores more than 73.4 points, it is 8-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in away games.
- Purdue made 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|W 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.