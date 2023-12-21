The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Purdue vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
  • Purdue is 9-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 37th.
  • The 86.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 12.8 more points than the Dolphins give up (73.4).
  • When Purdue scores more than 73.4 points, it is 8-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue put up 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers played better at home last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in away games.
  • Purdue made 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama W 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona W 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

