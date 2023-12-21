Sportsbooks have listed player props for Desmond Bane, Tyrese Haliburton and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -141) 11.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5 points Haliburton scores per game match his prop total on Thursday.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Haliburton's assist average -- 11.8 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Thursday over/under.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -154) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Thursday's points prop bet for Bane is 24.5 points. That is 0.1 more than his season average of 24.4.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).

Bane has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Bane has averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 21.5 points per game this season, 1.0 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.

He has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

