The Indiana Pacers' (14-12) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Thursday, December 21 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) at FedExForum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 144-113 victory against the Hornets. Buddy Hield put up 25 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Out Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Marcus Smart: Questionable (Ankle)

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4.5 247.5

