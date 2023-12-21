The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) after losing three straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total is 247.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 247.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 247.5 points.
  • Indiana has a 254.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.
  • Indiana's ATS record is 14-12-0 this year.
  • The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.
  • This season, Indiana has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 247.5 % of Games Over 247.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 1 3.8% 106 234 112.5 239 221.9
Pacers 18 69.2% 128 234 126.5 239 241.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
  • Indiana has been better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than on the road (6-6-0) this season.
  • The Pacers' 128 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 112.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Indiana is 14-8 against the spread and 14-8 overall.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pacers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 14-12 4-4 21-5
Grizzlies 10-16 0-1 10-16

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Pacers Grizzlies
128
Points Scored (PG)
 106
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
14-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
14-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
126.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
0-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-14
0-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-17

