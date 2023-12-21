The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Toppin produced six points in a 144-113 win against the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Toppin, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 3.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 16.6 17.9 PR -- 15.3 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers average the ninth-most possessions per game with 107.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 25.3 per game.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Obi Toppin vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 15 9 3 0 1 1 0 10/19/2022 13 2 3 1 0 0 0

