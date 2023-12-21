Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-54 victory, as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish took care of business in their last game 76-39 against Purdue on Sunday.
Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 84, Western Michigan 54
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- When the Fighting Irish defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 82 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-69 on November 29, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 82) on November 29
- 76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 86) on December 17
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 87) on November 18
- 90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 97) on November 24
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 228) on November 15
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG%
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Kylee Watson: 8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish have a +292 scoring differential, topping opponents by 32.4 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and are giving up 57.9 per contest to rank 71st in college basketball.
