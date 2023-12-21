The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Broncos average just 4.0 more points per game (61.9) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (57.9).
  • Western Michigan is 4-3 when it scores more than 57.9 points.
  • Notre Dame is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
  • The 90.3 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 25.7 more points than the Broncos allow (64.6).
  • Notre Dame has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • Western Michigan has a 5-4 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.
  • This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Broncos concede.
  • The Broncos make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

  • Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)
  • Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG%
  • Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Kylee Watson: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Tennessee W 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Lafayette W 96-42 Purcell Pavilion
12/17/2023 Purdue W 76-39 Purcell Pavilion
12/21/2023 Western Michigan - Purcell Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
1/4/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

