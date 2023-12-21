The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Broncos average just 4.0 more points per game (61.9) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (57.9).

Western Michigan is 4-3 when it scores more than 57.9 points.

Notre Dame is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 25.7 more points than the Broncos allow (64.6).

Notre Dame has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Western Michigan has a 5-4 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Broncos concede.

The Broncos make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39) Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG% Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Kylee Watson: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Schedule