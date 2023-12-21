How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Broncos average just 4.0 more points per game (61.9) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (57.9).
- Western Michigan is 4-3 when it scores more than 57.9 points.
- Notre Dame is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
- The 90.3 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 25.7 more points than the Broncos allow (64.6).
- Notre Dame has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- Western Michigan has a 5-4 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.
- This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 50.9% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Broncos concede.
- The Broncos make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.8 AST, 6.1 STL, 51.0 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Natalija Marshall: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.5 FG%
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Kylee Watson: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 74-69
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lafayette
|W 96-42
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|Purdue
|W 76-39
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/4/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
