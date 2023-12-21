The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

This season, the Hoosiers have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 227th.

The Hoosiers put up 73.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 73.7 the Lions give up.

Indiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana put up 80.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.

At home, the Hoosiers ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (72.2).

In home games, Indiana drained 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than in away games (4.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

