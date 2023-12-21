The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoosiers have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
  • Indiana has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 227th.
  • The Hoosiers put up 73.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 73.7 the Lions give up.
  • Indiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana put up 80.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Hoosiers ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (72.2).
  • In home games, Indiana drained 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than in away games (4.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Auburn L 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas L 75-71 Assembly Hall
12/19/2023 Morehead State W 69-68 Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama - Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State - Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

