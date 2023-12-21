How to Watch Indiana vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) go up against the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- New Orleans vs Ohio State (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Stony Brook vs Michigan State (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Jacksonville vs Purdue (6:30 PM ET | December 21)
- Ball State vs Minnesota (8:00 PM ET | December 21)
Indiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Lions are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 227th.
- The Hoosiers put up 73.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 73.7 the Lions give up.
- Indiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana put up 80.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Hoosiers ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (72.2).
- In home games, Indiana drained 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than in away games (4.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|L 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|L 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|W 69-68
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
