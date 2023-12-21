Thursday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (8-3) and the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at Assembly Hall should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69 and heavily favors Indiana to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 80, North Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-10.8)

Indiana (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.3

Indiana is 4-5-0 against the spread, while North Alabama's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Hoosiers have hit the over in four games, while Lions games have gone over four times.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 73.5 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per contest (231st in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 228th in college basketball, and are 1.1 more than the 34.4 its opponents record per contest.

Indiana makes 3.6 three-pointers per game (361st in college basketball) at a 27.4% rate (345th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.7% from deep.

The Hoosiers rank 192nd in college basketball by averaging 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 273rd in college basketball, allowing 93.6 points per 100 possessions.

Indiana and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hoosiers commit 11.5 per game (157th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (308th in college basketball action).

