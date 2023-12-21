How to Watch the Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-8) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Show Me Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Redhawks allow their opponents to score (72.3).
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Evansville is 1-4.
- Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Redhawks put up 65.1 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than the 86.8 the Purple Aces give up.
- The Redhawks are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Purple Aces allow to opponents (49.6%).
- The Purple Aces make 36.8% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Maggie Hartwig: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 40.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- Julia Palomo: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Alana Striverson: 8.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|IUPUI
|L 81-75
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|W 70-68
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 109-56
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.