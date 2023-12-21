The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-8) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Show Me Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Aces put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Redhawks allow their opponents to score (72.3).
  • When it scores more than 72.3 points, Evansville is 1-4.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Redhawks put up 65.1 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than the 86.8 the Purple Aces give up.
  • The Redhawks are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Purple Aces allow to opponents (49.6%).
  • The Purple Aces make 36.8% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Redhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Evansville Leaders

  • Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Maggie Hartwig: 12.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 40.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Barbora Tomancova: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%
  • Julia Palomo: 4.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Alana Striverson: 8.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 IUPUI L 81-75 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Lindenwood (MO) W 70-68 Meeks Family Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Indiana L 109-56 Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
1/4/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.