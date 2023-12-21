The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hield, in his previous game (December 20 win against the Hornets), posted 25 points and three blocks.

In this article, we look at Hield's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 18.6 18.1 PR -- 15.9 15.4 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.2



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Hield is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

Hield is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Hield's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 26th in the NBA, conceding 45.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are ninth in the league, allowing 25.3 per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Buddy Hield vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 34 3 4 4 1 0 1 1/14/2023 26 5 5 1 0 0 0

