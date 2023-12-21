Ball State vs. Minnesota December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) meet the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on B1G+.
Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trent Middleton: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braeden Carrington: 6.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Ball State vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|108th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|153rd
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|64.2
|47th
|123rd
|34.7
|Rebounds
|33.3
|179th
|189th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|162nd
|186th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.9
|230th
|12th
|18.1
|Assists
|11.9
|273rd
|307th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|201st
