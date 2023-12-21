Thursday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at Williams Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-67 and heavily favors Minnesota to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Ball State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 79, Ball State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Minnesota

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-12.1)

Minnesota (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Minnesota is 9-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Ball State's 6-2-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Gophers are 5-6-0 and the Cardinals are 3-5-0.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 76.1 points per game (157th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (77th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Ball State is 214th in the nation at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Ball State hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Ball State forces 12.4 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball) while committing 11.6 (165th in college basketball).

