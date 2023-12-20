Wednesday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (6-5) and Indiana State Sycamores (4-5) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 76-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on December 20.

The Boilermakers dropped their last outing 76-39 against Notre Dame on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Indiana State 55

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers beat the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 20 in our computer rankings) in a 72-58 win on November 16 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Boilermakers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

Purdue has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 20) on November 16

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 206) on December 1

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 231) on November 12

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on November 26

83-56 at home over Valparaiso (No. 305) on December 3

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 26.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 26.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Abbey Ellis: 13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

13.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Madison Layden: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55) Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 54.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game to rank 196th in college basketball and are giving up 62.0 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers are scoring 80.0 points per game this season at home, which is 26.7 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (53.3).

Defensively, Purdue has played better in home games this year, surrendering 55.6 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.

