The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) will play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Carlton Carrington: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Blake Hinson: 21.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Ishmael Leggett: 14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Zach Austin: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Fede Federiko: 5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Carrington: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hinson: 21.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Leggett: 14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Austin: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Federiko: 5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 43rd 82.6 Points Scored 86.6 17th 69th 65.8 Points Allowed 66.5 78th 13th 40.2 Rebounds 30.5 292nd 31st 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7.1 318th 13th 10.4 3pt Made 10.0 15th 78th 15.3 Assists 14.1 137th 23rd 9.1 Turnovers 9.5 37th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.