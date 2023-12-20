A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Mastodons, who have won six in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup in this article.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline BetMGM Pittsburgh (-14.5) 157.5 -1200 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pittsburgh (-13.5) 156.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Pittsburgh has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Panthers games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.

