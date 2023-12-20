How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Mastodons, who have won six in a row.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons rank 310th.
- The Mastodons score an average of 86.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 11-0.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne scores 93.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.5.
- The Mastodons are giving up fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (71).
- Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne sinks more triples on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a higher percentage away (42%) than at home (38.4%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 70-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
