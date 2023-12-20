A pair of hot squads meet when the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Mastodons, who have won six in a row.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

  • The Mastodons have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons rank 310th.
  • The Mastodons score an average of 86.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 11-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Purdue Fort Wayne scores 93.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.5.
  • The Mastodons are giving up fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (71).
  • Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne sinks more triples on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a higher percentage away (42%) than at home (38.4%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 70-57 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 89-80 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 Detroit Mercy - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

